Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

2 high school students among 3 killed in Oregon shooting

According to police, two high school students were identified as victims in a Saturday shooting.
By FOX 12 Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Two high school students and an adult were killed Saturday in a shooting in Portland, Oregon, KPTV reports.

Authorities say on Saturday around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at North Foss Avenue and North Foss Court. When they arrived, they found three people dead in a vehicle in the middle of the intersection.

Three were found dead in a car after a midday shooting in North Portland, Oregon, on Saturday.
Three were found dead in a car after a midday shooting in North Portland, Oregon, on Saturday.(KPTV)

According to police, 19-year-old Babu Daudi, a senior at Roosevelt High School, and 17-year-old Eskender Tamra, a junior at Franklin High School, were identified. The third victim was identified as 20-year-old Patrick D. Johnson.

At this time, police say no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church closing after over 170 years
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Members shocked as historic Wilmington church set to close after more than 170 years
Police have released new details of what led to three men’s arrest after a teenager reported an...
‘It scared me:’ Police disturbed by assault of a minor in Walmart parking lot
Rashon Lakeith McNeil (top right) and Ronald Nathaniel King (bottom right) (Source: Bladen...
Over 80 grams of cocaine seized in local drug investigation
Wilson County deputies find 14-year-old boy dead in ditch, man arrested for murder

Latest News

A man accused of stealing a California Highway Patrol cruiser died after police say he jumped...
Pursuit suspect dies after jumping from cruiser
According to Toledo police records, a 32-year-old homeless man was assaulted and robbed Monday...
Police looking for teens accused of hitting homeless man in head with bat, stealing his belongings
FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a...
Capitol riot: FBI informant testifies for Proud Boys defense
The Senate is poised to vote to repeal the 2002 measure that greenlighted the March 2003...
Senate votes to repeal 2002 measure that approved Iraq war
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of real estate scam