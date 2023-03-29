Senior Connect
2 adults, 1 teen now face murder charges after drive-by shooting that killed 14-year-old

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said three people are now facing murder charges following a drive-by shooting that killed a 14-year-old in February.
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said three people are now facing murder charges following a drive-by shooting that killed a 14-year-old in February.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the charges against 19-year-old Anthony Cole Howard, 37-year-old Grace Lynn Smith and a teen have been upgraded to murder and discharging a firearm into a dwelling charges.

The Sheriff’s Office said on the morning of February 23, 14-year-old Elijah Sergent was found dead inside his home along Willingham Road after a shooting.

Two weeks later, Arkansas authorities found the suspects and they were transported back to the Upstate.

All three suspects are currently being held at the Anderson County Detention Center with no bond.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

