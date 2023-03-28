Wilson County deputies find 14-year-old boy dead in ditch, man arrested for murder

WILSON, N.C. (WRAL) - Wilson County deputies found a 14-year-old boy dead in a ditch Sunday, and the sheriff’s office said it is investigating the death of the teen as a homicide.

Deputies found Bernard Williams at 9:16 a.m. Sunday on Landfill Road near U.S. Highway 264 Alternate East.

When emergency medical services (EMS) and deputies arrived at the scene, EMS personnel declared Williams dead.

On Monday, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Rasheem TyTavious Battle.

Battle, 19, of Wilson, is charged with first-degree murder.

Williams’ mother, Crystal Harris, said she can’t stop thinking about the nevers.

“He won’t be able to ever go to prom,” Harris said. “I’ll never see him get married or have his first child.”

