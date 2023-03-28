Senior Connect
Wilson County deputies find 14-year-old boy dead in ditch, man arrested for murder

Deputies found Bernard Williams on Sunday morning in a ditch on Landfill Road.
(MGN)
By Keenan Willard and Mark Bergin
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WILSON, N.C. (WRAL) - Wilson County deputies found a 14-year-old boy dead in a ditch Sunday, and the sheriff’s office said it is investigating the death of the teen as a homicide.

Deputies found Bernard Williams at 9:16 a.m. Sunday on Landfill Road near U.S. Highway 264 Alternate East.

When emergency medical services (EMS) and deputies arrived at the scene, EMS personnel declared Williams dead.

On Monday, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Rasheem TyTavious Battle.

Battle, 19, of Wilson, is charged with first-degree murder.

Williams’ mother, Crystal Harris, said she can’t stop thinking about the nevers.

“He won’t be able to ever go to prom,” Harris said. “I’ll never see him get married or have his first child.”

You can read the rest of this story here.

