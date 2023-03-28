Senior Connect
Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo attends National League of Cities, discusses PFAS concerns

By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo visited Washington D.C. on Monday, March 26, for the National League of Cities to advocate for the Cape Fear at the nation’s capital.

Some of the items they discussed were working with our elected delegation, transportation and PFAS. Mayor Saffo says PFAS has been affecting our community for quite some time, especially with regard to drinking water.

“We’re advocating for more research and investment but primarily the research to determine what these PFAS do to our bodies and hopefully will save thousands of people’s lives,” Mayor Saffo said.

One of the important concerns the mayor raises is a national regulation for water and water quality in the region, and he will ask Congress for additional funding for the needed research.

