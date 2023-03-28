Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Wilmington fire, police departments face off in 10th annual ‘Guns N’ Hoses’ charity hockey game

In a close match, WFD took home the trophy in a 6-5 shootout victory.
In a close match, WFD took home the trophy in a 6-5 shootout victory.(peter oehl | Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Saturday, March 25, the Wilmington Fire Department faced off against the Wilmington Police Department in the 10th annual “Guns N’ Hoses” charity hockey game.

According to a Wilmington FD Facebook post, $100,000 has been raised for local charities in the 10 years they have held the game, with paws4people benefiting from this year’s event.

“10 years of charity hockey games and y’all helped us raise thousands of dollars for local charities. Thank you to everyone for their support along the way! It was another great game and more importantly, money was raised for @paws4people,” stated the WFD.

In a close match, WFD took home the trophy in a 6-5 shootout victory.

“On behalf of both teams, we would like to thank all of our friends, family and fans for coming out. We will make an official announcement on how much money was raised for paws4people soon. Extra thanks to the volunteers who helped sell items during the game,” stated the Wilmington Police Department on its Facebook page.

In a close match, WFD took home the trophy in a 6-5 shootout victory.
In a close match, WFD took home the trophy in a 6-5 shootout victory. (Wilmington Fire Department)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church closing after over 170 years
The Duke Energy Outage Map reports that some customers in southeastern North Carolina may be...
UPDATED: Power outages reported in southeastern N.C.
In areas such as Brunswick County, viewers have shared images of the damage those storms left...
Early-morning storms cause isolated damage in southeastern N.C.
The shot broke a window, but nobody was hurt.
Officials: Parents cited after child fires pistol in Veterans Park
Lightning
Lightning strikes home in New Hanover County, causes small fire

Latest News

National Pawn presented the school with over 100 instruments and a check for $2,000.
National Pawn gives the gift of music to Hoggard High School
New Hanover County Commissioner Deb Hays died Saturday at the age of 64.
New Hanover County community remembers late commissioner Deb Hays, her passion for public service
(Josiah Mackenzie / CC BY 2.0) (MGN)
Rabbit Run at Mayfaire to benefit Thalian Association
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church closing after over 170 years