Wilmington fire, police departments face off in 10th annual ‘Guns N’ Hoses’ charity hockey game

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Saturday, March 25, the Wilmington Fire Department faced off against the Wilmington Police Department in the 10th annual “Guns N’ Hoses” charity hockey game.

According to a Wilmington FD Facebook post, $100,000 has been raised for local charities in the 10 years they have held the game, with paws4people benefiting from this year’s event.

“10 years of charity hockey games and y’all helped us raise thousands of dollars for local charities. Thank you to everyone for their support along the way! It was another great game and more importantly, money was raised for @paws4people,” stated the WFD.

In a close match, WFD took home the trophy in a 6-5 shootout victory.

“On behalf of both teams, we would like to thank all of our friends, family and fans for coming out. We will make an official announcement on how much money was raised for paws4people soon. Extra thanks to the volunteers who helped sell items during the game,” stated the Wilmington Police Department on its Facebook page.

