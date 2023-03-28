Watson College to hold dinner in honor of recipients of Razor Walker Awards at Burney Center

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW’s Watson College of Education will present four recipients with the Razor Walker Awards at a dinner at the Burney Center held in their honor on Tuesday, April 25. The college will recognize them for their services to North Carolina’s youth.

The recipients of the Razor Walker Awards have included leaders in government, in some of the largest agencies and businesses in the state, and in our neighborhoods and communities who ‘walk the razor’s edge’ on behalf of local children, families and communities. The awards are categorized in the arts and literature, law, public service and policy, business, medicine, education and philanthropy.

“Each year, the Razor Walker awards give us an opportunity to recognize leaders in our communities and across North Carolina who engage in work and advocacy to make the lives of children and families better, and our communities stronger,” Watson College Dean Van Dempsey said. “For some, it is leading through an organization and partners. For some, it is leadership through leverage and persistence in achieving a collectively beneficial purpose. For some, it is using one’s position, influence and advocacy to secure resources and support that lead to the realization of a shared vision.”

The college has announced the following honorees:

Senator Michael V. Lee for Public Policy/Service: Senator Lee has been actively engaged at the state and local levels for several years to develop a long-term plan to provide an enhanced learning environment for Isaac Bear Early College students. He was central in obtaining nearly $1 million in design funding from the NC General Assembly in December 2021, and he has remained involved in the progressing collaborative effort between the NC Department of Public Instruction, New Hanover County Schools and UNCW’s Watson College of Education construction of a new facility for IBEC.

LeeAnne Quattrucci for Law: As Guardian ad Litem in both New Hanover and Pender counties, Quattruci is being recognized for representing foster children in court, helping to ensure that they do not become neglected or abandoned. She has assisted more than 800 families with adoptions over the past 10 years. She is the former President of Voices Latina, and has served as a Pro Bono attorney for Legal Aid of North Carolina and the Battered Immigrants Project. She currently serves on several boards including WHQR Public Radio, Leading Into New Communities (LINC), Carolina Law Pro Bono Advisory Board, Wake Forest Scholarship Committee and the YWCA.

Willie Sloan for Public Service: The founder of Towncreek Vision Corporation, a community-based nonprofit in Leland, was established in 1992 to enhance opportunities for African American children. Sloan has provided hands-on leadership and support for TVC, which now operates parks, recreation facilities and seniors’ activity buildings accessible throughout the county, a Food Pantry, a community garden, educational programs, and a workforce development program for youth.

North Carolina Foundation for Public School Children for Public Service/Philanthropy: The foundation has provided more than $1 million of services including eyeglasses and exams, medication, clothing, school supplies and disaster relief support to eliminate barriers to learning and provide a safety net for children and families in need.

