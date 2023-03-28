Senior Connect
State Senate votes to override gun bill veto, sends to House

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -N.C. North Carolina’s Republican-controlled Senate has voted to override the Democratic governor’s first veto of the session on legislation to loosen gun restrictions.

The vote Tuesday tees up the House’s first test of party unity.

The Senate voted 30-19 along party lines to revive a package of gun access measures that would scrap a requirement that handgun buyers obtain a permit from their county sheriff.

Republicans hold a supermajority in the state Senate but are one seat short of a similar majority in the House.

Some Democratic support for the bill earlier this month indicates an override might be possible for the first time since 2018.

