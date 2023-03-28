Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Security camera captures the moment a tornado hit a high school

Shocking video shows the ceiling of the school building being ripped off by strong winds.
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMORY, Miss. (Gray News) – A security camera at a high school in Mississippi caught the moment a tornado hit the campus.

Sam Strickland, the IT director for the Amory School District, posted the video on social media.

Despite the damage seen on camera, Strickland said he didn’t want to give parents and students the false impression that the whole school was damaged or destroyed.

Strong storms swept through Mississippi Friday, leading to the deaths of at least 21 people, according to officials. Dozens of other people were injured.

The National Weather Service in Jackson said the tornado received a preliminary EF-4 rating.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church closing after over 170 years
The Duke Energy Outage Map reports that some customers in southeastern North Carolina may be...
UPDATED: Power outages reported in southeastern N.C.
In areas such as Brunswick County, viewers have shared images of the damage those storms left...
Early-morning storms cause isolated damage in southeastern N.C.
The shot broke a window, but nobody was hurt.
Officials: Parents cited after child fires pistol in Veterans Park
Lightning
Lightning strikes home in New Hanover County, causes small fire

Latest News

Los productos son retirados de manera voluntaria, debido a que se almacenaron fuera del rango...
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants toothbrushes, toothpaste and dental floss for her students
As 19-year-old Trenton “Trent” Lehrkamp slowly recovers in an ICU bed at Southeast Georgia...
GRAPHIC: 19-year-old in ICU after being ‘tortured’ by teens at party, family says
Rashon Lakeith McNeil (top right) and Ronald Nathaniel King (bottom right) (Source: Bladen...
Over 80 grams of cocaine seized in local drug investigation
Flowers, balloons and teddy bears are seen outside The Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn., on...
Police: Nashville school shooter fired indiscriminately at victims
FILE - Philadelphia 76ers owner Josh Harris speaks with members of the media during a news...
AP sources: Two groups formally submit bids for Commanders