Revived North Carolina sports wagering bill wins big House vote

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -Sports gambling in North Carolina has soared over a major hurdle as the House voted for legislation to permit, regulate and tax wagering activities.

The 66-45 vote on Tuesday came less than a year after the chamber scuttled a similar effort. One more House vote is needed Wednesday before the legislation can move to the Senate, which voted for sports betting in 2021.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper also supports sports wagering legislation.

A coalition of Christian conservatives and liberal Democrats turned back a measure in 2022 but this year gambling proponents have brought together nearly half of the House as bill sponsors.

