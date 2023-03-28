Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Police shoot, kill girl suspected in mail carrier robbery

The suspect’s name and age had not been released as of Tuesday.
The suspect’s name and age had not been released as of Tuesday.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — A girl suspected of robbing a postal carrier at gunpoint was shot and killed by police in Colorado, after authorities say she pointed the gun at officers.

An officer was shot and wounded in the confrontation Monday, Lakewood police said in a statement. The injury wasn’t life-threatening.

The suspect’s name and age had not been released as of Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear how the officer was wounded. At a press conference, department spokesperson John Romero said the girl shot at police officers, who returned fire. However, the written statement issued later Monday only said the girl had pointed a gun at the officers. A handgun was found where the shooting took place, Romero said.

Romero did not immediately return phone and email messages seeking comment Tuesday.

The girl died after being taken to the hospital, the statement said. Another girl suspected of involvement in the Denver-area robbery was arrested in Frederick, Colorado, a small town about 35 miles away.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church closing after over 170 years
The Duke Energy Outage Map reports that some customers in southeastern North Carolina may be...
UPDATED: Power outages reported in southeastern N.C.
In areas such as Brunswick County, viewers have shared images of the damage those storms left...
Early-morning storms cause isolated damage in southeastern N.C.
The shot broke a window, but nobody was hurt.
Officials: Parents cited after child fires pistol in Veterans Park
Lightning
Lightning strikes home in New Hanover County, causes small fire

Latest News

Two women cry at a prayer vigil at Woodmont Christian Church for victims of a mass shooting at...
Nashville school shooting victims include pastor’s daughter
The Town of Burgaw will host a public input session Tuesday, March 28, to creating a set of...
Burgaw accepting public input on murals
US financial regulators appeared before the Senate Banking Committee Tuesday. (CNN, POOL, WHDH,...
Fed official: Bank rules under review in wake of SVB failure
US financial regulators appeared before the Senate Banking Committee Tuesday. (CNN, POOL, WHDH,...
What caused the bank meltdown?
Proposed zoning map for an annexation at Chappell Loop Road near Leland
Leland Planning Board to discuss annexing 20 acres of vacant land