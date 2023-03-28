Permit sought to open private school on Bald Head Island

BALD HEAD ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Bald Head Island Planning Board is set to consider a special use permit for Bald Head Island Academy at a meeting on Tuesday, March 28.

According to documents provided in the meeting agenda packet, the school is expecting 10-12 students initially with room for 35-40 students. The school would be in one of four units at an under-construction commercial building at 2B Maritime Way.

The tuition-based school would include grades K-1 in one classroom, 2-3 in another and 4-6 in a third. BHI Academy plans to add grades 7-8 as well. The website puts the cost of tuition at $12,000 for the children of people living or working on the island and $16,000 for someone sponsored by a local who doesn’t meet the other criteria.

A week-long summer school option is also being offered for $1,200. The school is currently accepting applications online.

This comes after the village announced on July 18 last year that the school would open in the fall. This didn’t happen, and a special use permit to allow the school to operate in the current zoning district wasn’t submitted to the village until Sept. 16. But this application lacked a final site plan, leaving it incomplete until it was received by the village on Feb. 15 of this year.

Unlike in nearby governments, such as New Hanover County, the planning board has the authority to decide on whether to approve the special use permit. The decision will be made via a quasi-judicial process, and the permit will include approval of the final site plan.

