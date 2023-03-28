Senior Connect
Over 80 grams of cocaine seized in local drug investigation

Rashon Lakeith McNeil (top right) and Ronald Nathaniel King (bottom right) (Source: Bladen...
Rashon Lakeith McNeil (top right) and Ronald Nathaniel King (bottom right) (Source: Bladen County Sheriff’s Office)(Bladen County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two men were arrested and over 80 grams of cocaine were seized in an investigation into community complaints in the Riegelwood area on Monday, March 27.

The sheriff’s offices in Bladen and Columbus counties collaborated for the investigation over the past few months, and officials say agents bought cocaine from Ronald Nathaniel King and Rashon Lakeith McNeil.

On Monday, officials reportedly stopped a vehicle driven by McNeil with King in a passenger seat at the 700 block of East Arcadia Road. The sheriff’s office says that officials found cocaine and marijuana.

“Shortly after the vehicle stop was concluded, both agencies executed a search warrant at King’s residence, located at 24745 NC 87 East, Riegelwood NC 28456. Pursuant to the search warrant, trafficking amounts of cocaine (over 80 grams), items of drug paraphernalia, as well as multiple weapons were seized from the residence,” states a release from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

King, a 66-year-old Riegelwood resident, was arrested, held under a $300,000 bond and charged with:

  • Trafficking cocaine,
  • Sell/deliver cocaine (x2),
  • Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances,
  • Possession of cocaine (x2),
  • Possession of marijuana,
  • Maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for the purpose of keeping or selling controlled substances (x2),
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

McNeil, a 30-year-old from Raleigh, was arrested, held under a $300,000 bond and charged with:

  • Trafficking cocaine (x3),
  • Sell/deliver cocaine (x2),
  • Maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for the purpose of keeping or selling controlled substances.

