Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

One dead, another seriously wounded in Onslow County shooting

One dead, another seriously wounded in Onslow County shooting
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One man is dead and another wounded in a shooting early Monday morning in Onslow County.

Deputies say they were called around 1:40 a.m. to Hunting Green Drive, that’s off Gum Branch Road outside of Jacksonville.

Both victims were taken to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune where one of the men was pronounced dead. The other victim has serious injuries, deputies say.

No one has been charged with the shooting and deputies don’t have a motive.

Anyone with information on the shooting, or residents in the area with suspicious activity on surveillance footage should call the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church closing after over 170 years
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Members shocked as historic Wilmington church set to close after more than 170 years
Rashon Lakeith McNeil (top right) and Ronald Nathaniel King (bottom right) (Source: Bladen...
Over 80 grams of cocaine seized in local drug investigation
Wilson County deputies find 14-year-old boy dead in ditch, man arrested for murder
Photo of Maggie Murdaugh
Savannah woman finds Murdaugh family photos after bidding on camera at estate auction

Latest News

Sharod Jaquan Chapple
Wilmington police searching for missing juvenile
The Town of Burgaw will host a public input session Tuesday, March 28, to creating a set of...
Burgaw to hold another public input session on murals
Burgaw Brewing in North Carolina
Burgaw’s first brewpub ‘Burgaw Brewing’ now open to the public
Police have released new details of what led to three men’s arrest after a teenager reported an...
‘It scared me:’ Police disturbed by assault of a minor in Walmart parking lot
New Hanover County will honor Commissioner Deb Hays during a special tree planting ceremony and...
Commissioner Deb Hays to be remembered at tree planting ceremony put on by NHCO