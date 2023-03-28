Lineup announced for Wilmington Jewish Film Festival

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Jewish Film Festival has announced the films selected for this year’s event.

The films will be shown in the historic Thalian Hall Main Stage from April 23-May 3 and will include a dessert reception following evening films with a Happy Hour on opening night.

Here’s a list of the scheduled films:

Farewell, Mr. Haffmann – Sunday, April 23, 3 p.m. – When the Germans occupy Paris in 1941, Joseph Haffmann, a jeweler and his family plan to evacuate, but he is unable to get out in time. He seeks help from his assistant, knowing it is a risky proposition for both men. The agreement will forever change the fate of all.

Karaoke – Monday, April 24, 7 p.m. - A typical aging couple’s lives get a jolt of excitement when they are invited to a neighbor’s karaoke night, and eventually enter into a competition between themselves which changes their lives.

The Levys of Monticello – Wednesday, April 26, 7 p.m. - A documentary film that tells the little-known story of the Levy family, which owned and carefully preserved Monticello for nearly a century – far longer than Jefferson or his descendants.

Nora’s Will – Sunday, April 30, 1 p.m. - When his ex-wife Nora dies right before Passover, José is forced to stay with her body until she can be properly put to rest. Nora’s plan leads him to rediscover their undying love.

Dedication – Sunday, April 30, 4 p.m. - A singular tale from the Shoah that is extraordinary and relatable, Dedication is also a coming to terms with second-generation survivor trauma and the role of music in helping to manage wounds that will never fully heal.

The Man in the Basement – Monday, May 1, 7 p.m. - A new thriller on antisemitism that lurks beneath when a couple sells the basement to a needy man before finding out some disturbing facts.

My Neighbor Adolf – Wednesday, May 3, 7 p.m. - A lonely and grumpy Holocaust survivor, lives in the remote Colombian countryside. One day, when a mysterious old German man moves in next door, he embarks on a mission to prove that he is Adolf Hitler.

Individual tickets can be purchased through the Thalian Hall Box Office either in person or online here. All Festival passes are available for purchase through the Wilmington Jewish Film Festival website here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.