Leland Planning Board to discuss annexing 20 acres of vacant land

Proposed zoning map for an annexation at Chappell Loop Road near Leland (Town of Leland)

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Planning Board is set to discuss the annexation of 20.35 acres of vacant land along Chappell Loop Road at a meeting on Tuesday, March 28.

Per the meeting agenda packet, the land is currently zoned by the county as medium-density residential (R-6000), which is typically used for suburbs. The request from the owners would have the area zoned as a mix of a multifamily district (M-F) and a smaller portion as a conservation district (CD). M-F zoning accommodates apartments, townhomes and single-family homes.

The areas that would be zoned for CD and M-F would correspond to the areas marked by the town as “natural resource-oriented development potential” and “moderate development potential” respectively.

Board members will choose whether or not to recommend this initial zoning of the area at Tuesday’s meeting. The full agenda is available online.

