Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Leland Planning Board to discuss annexing 20 acres of vacant land

By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Proposed zoning map for an annexation at Chappell Loop Road near Leland
Proposed zoning map for an annexation at Chappell Loop Road near Leland(Town of Leland)

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Planning Board is set to discuss the annexation of 20.35 acres of vacant land along Chappell Loop Road at a meeting on Tuesday, March 28.

Per the meeting agenda packet, the land is currently zoned by the county as medium-density residential (R-6000), which is typically used for suburbs. The request from the owners would have the area zoned as a mix of a multifamily district (M-F) and a smaller portion as a conservation district (CD). M-F zoning accommodates apartments, townhomes and single-family homes.

The areas that would be zoned for CD and M-F would correspond to the areas marked by the town as “natural resource-oriented development potential” and “moderate development potential” respectively.

Board members will choose whether or not to recommend this initial zoning of the area at Tuesday’s meeting. The full agenda is available online.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church closing after over 170 years
The Duke Energy Outage Map reports that some customers in southeastern North Carolina may be...
UPDATED: Power outages reported in southeastern N.C.
In areas such as Brunswick County, viewers have shared images of the damage those storms left...
Early-morning storms cause isolated damage in southeastern N.C.
The shot broke a window, but nobody was hurt.
Officials: Parents cited after child fires pistol in Veterans Park
Lightning
Lightning strikes home in New Hanover County, causes small fire

Latest News

The Town of Burgaw will host a public input session Tuesday, March 28, to creating a set of...
Burgaw accepting public input on murals
Excavator overturns during construction, crashes into Myrtle Beach condo building
Excavator overturns during construction, crashes into Myrtle Beach condo building
(Source: Wilmington Jewish Film Festival)
Lineup announced for Wilmington Jewish Film Festival
MGN
Eight Pender Co. volunteers presented awards for contributions to community