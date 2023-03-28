Lanes to be narrowed along Surf City Bridge for inspection work

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Surf City Police Department has announced that the lanes along the Surf City Bridge will be narrowed to allow for inspection work.

According to the announcement, the North Carolina Department of Transportation will conduct the work from April 3-5. The lanes will be narrowed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. during those days.

“Please anticipate travel delays and remain mindful of the crews performing the inspection,” stated the Surf City Police Department in their announcement.

