Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Lanes to be narrowed along Surf City Bridge for inspection work

Surf City Bridge
Surf City Bridge(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Surf City Police Department has announced that the lanes along the Surf City Bridge will be narrowed to allow for inspection work.

According to the announcement, the North Carolina Department of Transportation will conduct the work from April 3-5. The lanes will be narrowed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. during those days.

“Please anticipate travel delays and remain mindful of the crews performing the inspection,” stated the Surf City Police Department in their announcement.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church closing after over 170 years
The Duke Energy Outage Map reports that some customers in southeastern North Carolina may be...
UPDATED: Power outages reported in southeastern N.C.
In areas such as Brunswick County, viewers have shared images of the damage those storms left...
Early-morning storms cause isolated damage in southeastern N.C.
The shot broke a window, but nobody was hurt.
Officials: Parents cited after child fires pistol in Veterans Park
Lightning
Lightning strikes home in New Hanover County, causes small fire

Latest News

The work is estimated to take three weeks, with the roadway scheduled to reopen on April 17.
UPDATE: Work along N.C. 904 in southern Columbus Co. postponed
"A vehicle hit a pole and the traffic lights are down. Both southbound lanes are closed until...
Southbound lanes reopen along Independence Blvd. at Canterbury Road intersection
The right, northbound lane that had been impacted is reopen, according to an update from the...
Lane reopen along U.S. 421 near Battleship Road NE following crash
Two cars crash near Carolina Beach Rd. and Wellington Ave.