Hickory man charged in 28-year-old cold case from Kentucky and Indiana

A DNA test using modern technology led to the solving of an almost 30-year-old case.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Hickory man was arrested Friday in connection with a 28-year-old cold case in Kentucky.

Robert Shelton (now 59) is accused of kidnapping and assaulting a then-19-year-old woman near Brescia University, then taking her to Indiana and assaulting her again.

The Owensboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division recently reviewed the case and found DNA evidence was still on file.

They contacted Indiana State Police and asked them to reopen their case so that it could be retested with today’s technology.

Law enforcement found the DNA matched that of Shelton, who was most recently living in Hickory. Officers with the Hickory Police Department served him with a warrant from Owensboro on the charges of kidnapping and sexual abuse first degree.

He’s also facing charges of rape from Indiana State Police in the same case.

The investigation and arrest were a partnership between Owensboro Police Department, Indiana State Police, Hickory Police Department, Brookford Police Department (North Carolina), Catawba County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina Probation and Parole.

