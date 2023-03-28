Funk band Pigeons Playing Ping Pong returning to Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Pigeons Playing Ping Pong is set to return to Greenfield Lake Amphitheater for a concert on Friday, July 7.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. on the Live Nation website. You can access the Live Nation presale on Thursday with the code “OPENER”.

The psychedelic funk bank is touring following the release of their 2022 album Perspective.

The concert is part of the venue’s REV Rocks Concert Series.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.