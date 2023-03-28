Former patient celebrates ‘Victory Lap’ at Grand Strand Medical Center after recovering from a Whiteville traffic collision

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Team members with Grand Strand Health welcomed back a former trauma patient that recovered from several life-threatening injuries after a traffic collision in July of 2022 left him recovering for twenty days.

The patient, Landon, was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center from Whiteville by first responders with Whiteville Rescue and Air Reach Helicopter. Due to the complexities of his injuries, he had less than a 10 percent chance of survival.

“While en route, he was intubated and received whole blood transfusions. Landon underwent several procedures during his stay and was able to be discharged home after spending 20 days in our hospital,” Grand Strand wrote in a Facebook post.

He visited the hospital on Friday, March 24, to commemorate his journey through a Victory Lap, where he reunited with the staff who cared for him during his stay.

