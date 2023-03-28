Senior Connect
Forever Family: Meet Ramello

This week, we would like you to meet Ramello.
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
“Ramello has a great smile, he can light up a room with his smile,” said Chelsea Gunnels, Child Advocate. “He loves to be outside, he loves sports. He is an active kid.”

Ramello says he loves to play basketball and baseball with his friends. He’s also doing well in the classroom.

“I got good grades. As and Bs. I like science and math, those are the easiest,” he said.

And he already know what he wants to do for a living.

“Information Technology. I want to work on computers and fix them, code new things and stuff,” Ramello said.

He also knows what he wants from a forever family.

“Somebody that you stay with forever and treat you right and don’t treat you wrong,” he said. “I want to play games with them.”

To learn more, contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care at 1-888-365-FAMILY.

