Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

First Alert Forecast: generally drier and, for a time, cooler

Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, Mar. 27, 2023
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:59 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with modest, and then falling, rain chances. Variable clouds could bring an isolated shower or storm Tuesday and mostly cloudy skies will support patchy rain Tuesday night. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday all look like 0% rain chance territory though.

On the temperature side, cooler nights will return to the Cape Fear Region to start the period. Your First Alert Forecast features 40s by daybreak Wednesday and again early Thursday. Afternoons ought to have 60s to, at most, 70s through Thursday ahead of a toastier 70s to near 80 range by Friday.

Peek into April with your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and look deeper into the new month with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Duke Energy Outage Map reports that some customers in southeastern North Carolina may be...
UPDATED: Power outages reported in southeastern N.C.
In areas such as Brunswick County, viewers have shared images of the damage those storms left...
Early-morning storms cause isolated damage in southeastern N.C.
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church closing after over 170 years
The shot broke a window, but nobody was hurt.
Officials: Parents cited after child fires pistol in Veterans Park
Lightning
Lightning strikes home in New Hanover County, causes small fire

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, Mar. 27, 2023
First Alert Forecast: shifting from unsettled to drier, cooler weather
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, Mar. 27, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, Mar. 27, 2023
In areas such as Brunswick County, viewers have shared images of the damage those storms left...
Early-morning storms cause isolated damage in southeastern N.C.
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. morning, Mar. 27, 2023...
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. morning, Mar. 27, 2023