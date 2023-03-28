First Alert Forecast: generally drier and, for a time, cooler

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with modest, and then falling, rain chances. Variable clouds could bring an isolated shower or storm Tuesday and mostly cloudy skies will support patchy rain Tuesday night. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday all look like 0% rain chance territory though.

On the temperature side, cooler nights will return to the Cape Fear Region to start the period. Your First Alert Forecast features 40s by daybreak Wednesday and again early Thursday. Afternoons ought to have 60s to, at most, 70s through Thursday ahead of a toastier 70s to near 80 range by Friday.

Peek into April with your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and look deeper into the new month with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

