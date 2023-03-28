Eight Pender Co. volunteers presented awards for contributions to community

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Eight Pender County residents were awarded the 2023 Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards from the North Carolina Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service.

The award, created in the Office of the Governor in 1979, honors those who significantly contribute to their community through volunteer service.

“We are pleased to honor these volunteers,” said Tammy Proctor, the Pender County coordinator for the program. “These volunteers have given hundreds of hours in Pender County for the betterment of the community.”

Per the Town of Leland, the following people were awarded:

Scott Franko : the current chairman of the board of directors for the Greater Topsail Area Chamber of Commerce, he was awarded for, spearheading an economic development committee, being a Rotarian, and other volunteer endeavors.

Diane Mangus: a volunteer with the Retired Seniors Volunteer Program of Pender (RSVP), was honored for her hours of service at the Topsail Senior Center and the Hampstead Women’s Club, an organization that is dedicated to giving back to the community.

Leo Urban : honored for her work with many organizations, such as being a Rotarian who organized a Santa Hayride, renovating homes for the Roots of Recovery, delivering food for Share the Table, and working with disaster recovery organizations.

Jim and Kathy Sabella: recognized for their work together with RSVP Americorp. Kathy started a food pantry at St. Joseph’s and All Saints Catholic Church, where they work for up to 10 hours per week, serving more than 20 families each week. Kathy has also tutored in the RSVP reading buddy program.

Jeanette Jones: recognized for gathering information and artifacts for Pender Historical Museum, as well as being active in fundraising events, such as spearheading the Burgaw Homes Tour each December. Jones is the past president of the Pender County Historical Society and has been a volunteer with the Ghost Walk: Ghosts of Pender’s Past since the event’s inception.

Dixie Rhinehart : awarded for volunteering with Meals on Wheels and serving on the “friends program” with Americorp/RSVP. She also serves various ministries in her church and delivers Ensure protein supplements to residents in Hampstead through the Topsail Senior Center.

Jaliese Blackburn: she was honored in the Paid Director category for her outstanding work in overseeing, encouraging, and organizing a multitude of volunteers for the NC Blueberry Festival.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.