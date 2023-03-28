COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants toothbrushes, toothpaste and dental floss for her students

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - It’s not a traditional classroom subject, but a teacher in Whiteville has a lesson plan her students can benefit from for life. Dana Hemminger, a Pre-K through second-grade teacher at Williams Township School wants to teach her students how to take care of their teeth. She’s asking for dental items through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.

“I would like to be able to give my students new toothbrushes, toothpaste and dental floss to take home with them to insure they have the basics for healthy teeth,” Hemminger said on her Donors Choose page.

She needs $173 to buy the items. Once she is fully funded through donations, DonorsChoose will purchase the products and deliver them to the school.

If you would like to make a donation to Ms. Hemminger’s project, click here.

