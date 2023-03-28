Senior Connect
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants toothbrushes, toothpaste and dental floss for her students

Dana Hemminger, a Pre-K-2nd grade teacher would like to get dental products for her students
By Frances Weller
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - It’s not a traditional classroom subject, but a teacher in Whiteville has a lesson plan her students can benefit from for life. Dana Hemminger, a Pre-K through second-grade teacher at Williams Township School wants to teach her students how to take care of their teeth. She’s asking for dental items through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.

“I would like to be able to give my students new toothbrushes, toothpaste and dental floss to take home with them to insure they have the basics for healthy teeth,” Hemminger said on her Donors Choose page.

She needs $173 to buy the items. Once she is fully funded through donations, DonorsChoose will purchase the products and deliver them to the school.

If you would like to make a donation to Ms. Hemminger’s project, click here.

