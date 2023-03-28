COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants Dr. Seuss books for her class

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Dana Hemminger is hoping to give her students something children have cherished for decades--a copy of a Dr. Seuss book. The Williams Township School teacher is asking for donations through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.

“I would like to be able to give all of our students a copy of the book “Oh the Places You Will Go” to take home with them,” Hemminger said on her DonorsChoose page. “I would also like to give them some special treats (pencils, notepads, erasers) to celebrate Seuss as well. These books and treats will make them feel special and loved and will help deepen their love of books and reading.”

She needs $361 to buy the materials. Once she is fully funded, DonorsChoose will purchase the books and the treats and deliver them to the school.

If you would like to donate to Ms. Hemminger’s project, click here.

