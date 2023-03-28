Senior Connect
Closures expected as crews repair streets in Belville

(Source: MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Temporary closures are expected as crews from Norris Construction make surface repairs along N. Olde Towne Wynd and Kingsworth Lane in Belville this week.

Per the Town of Belville, signs will be posted and someone will be at the entrance of the road to direct traffic.

Drivers are asked to obey speed limit signs and follow instructions from people directing traffic.

Anyone with questions or in need of special assistance is asked to contact Town Manager Athina Williams at 910-371-2456.

