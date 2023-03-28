Burgaw to host free ‘Easter Egg Scramble’ for families

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Burgaw has announced that its “Easter Egg Scramble” will be held at Pender Memorial Park on Sunday, April 2.

According to the announcement, the event was originally scheduled for March 26 but was postponed due to the threat of inclement weather.

The free, family event is scheduled to run from 2:30 - 5 p.m. and will feature inflatables, concessions, games and a meet and greet with the Easter Bunny.

Additionally, egg hunts for children ages 1-10 will be held at the following times:

Egg hunt for ages 3 and under: 4 p.m.

Egg hunt for ages 4-6: 4:20 p.m.

Egg hunt for ages 7-10: 4:40 p.m.

Pender Memorial Park is located at 601 S Smith St. in Burgaw. For more information, please contact (910) 300-6401 or (910) 259-1330.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.