Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Burgaw to host free ‘Easter Egg Scramble’ for families

According to the announcement, the event was originally scheduled for March 26, but was...
According to the announcement, the event was originally scheduled for March 26, but was postponed due to the threat of inclement weather.
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Burgaw has announced that its “Easter Egg Scramble” will be held at Pender Memorial Park on Sunday, April 2.

According to the announcement, the event was originally scheduled for March 26 but was postponed due to the threat of inclement weather.

The free, family event is scheduled to run from 2:30 - 5 p.m. and will feature inflatables, concessions, games and a meet and greet with the Easter Bunny.

Additionally, egg hunts for children ages 1-10 will be held at the following times:

  • Egg hunt for ages 3 and under: 4 p.m.
  • Egg hunt for ages 4-6: 4:20 p.m.
  • Egg hunt for ages 7-10: 4:40 p.m.

Pender Memorial Park is located at 601 S Smith St. in Burgaw. For more information, please contact (910) 300-6401 or (910) 259-1330.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church closing after over 170 years
The Duke Energy Outage Map reports that some customers in southeastern North Carolina may be...
UPDATED: Power outages reported in southeastern N.C.
In areas such as Brunswick County, viewers have shared images of the damage those storms left...
Early-morning storms cause isolated damage in southeastern N.C.
The shot broke a window, but nobody was hurt.
Officials: Parents cited after child fires pistol in Veterans Park
Lightning
Lightning strikes home in New Hanover County, causes small fire

Latest News

This week, we would like you to meet Ramello.
Forever Family: Meet Ramello
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong is set to perform at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater on July 7
Funk band Pigeons Playing Ping Pong returning to Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Allen Stone at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Allen Stone and Brother Elsey to perform in Wilmington
In a close match, WFD took home the trophy in a 6-5 shootout victory.
Wilmington fire, police departments face off in 10th annual ‘Guns N’ Hoses’ charity hockey game