Boygenius, GRiZ to play concerts at Live Oak Bank Pavilion

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Tuesday, March 28, Live Oak Bank Pavilion announced a concert with Boygenius and Bartees Strange and the return of GRiZMAS in July.

Boygenius will play a concert with Bartees Strange on Wednesday, June 14, and GRiZMAS in July will feature Smoakland, Black Carl! and Saka on July 28 and Mersiv, A Hundred Drums and Canabliss on July 29.

Boygenius tickets will go on sale this Friday at noon here, and GRiZ tickets will go on sale at the same time here.

Comprised of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker, Boygenius is touring alongside their debut album The Record, set to release on March 31. GRiZ is a DJ, saxophonist and producer from Michigan whose most recent album was 2022′s Chasing The Golden Sun.

