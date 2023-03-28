Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Boygenius, GRiZ to play concerts at Live Oak Bank Pavilion

Boygenius, GRiZ to play concerts at Live Oak Bank Pavilion in Wilmington
Boygenius, GRiZ to play concerts at Live Oak Bank Pavilion in Wilmington(Live Nation)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Tuesday, March 28, Live Oak Bank Pavilion announced a concert with Boygenius and Bartees Strange and the return of GRiZMAS in July.

Boygenius will play a concert with Bartees Strange on Wednesday, June 14, and GRiZMAS in July will feature Smoakland, Black Carl! and Saka on July 28 and Mersiv, A Hundred Drums and Canabliss on July 29.

Boygenius tickets will go on sale this Friday at noon here, and GRiZ tickets will go on sale at the same time here.

Comprised of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker, Boygenius is touring alongside their debut album The Record, set to release on March 31. GRiZ is a DJ, saxophonist and producer from Michigan whose most recent album was 2022′s Chasing The Golden Sun.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church closing after over 170 years
The Duke Energy Outage Map reports that some customers in southeastern North Carolina may be...
UPDATED: Power outages reported in southeastern N.C.
In areas such as Brunswick County, viewers have shared images of the damage those storms left...
Early-morning storms cause isolated damage in southeastern N.C.
The shot broke a window, but nobody was hurt.
Officials: Parents cited after child fires pistol in Veterans Park
Lightning
Lightning strikes home in New Hanover County, causes small fire

Latest News

Tickets will go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28 for Wilson Center members....
Country music star Pam Tillis to play at the Wilson Center
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong is set to perform at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater on July 7
Funk band Pigeons Playing Ping Pong returning to Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Allen Stone at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Allen Stone and Brother Elsey to perform in Wilmington
R&B group Boyz II Men is set to perform at Live Oak Bank Pavilion on Friday, May 26 as part of...
Boyz II Men to perform at Live Oak Bank Pavilion