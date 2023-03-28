Be the Match holds bone marrow drive to screen for transplant matches

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For some blood cancers, there aren’t many treatment options, to begin with, but a stem cell or bone marrow match could save someone’s life. That was why Mary Ellen Bonczek cohosted a ‘Be The Match’ bone marrow drive at the Pine Valley Country Club on Monday, March 27.

Participants were screened to see if they could potentially be a match for anyone waiting for the treatment, such as Mary Bartow, wife of former NHRMC CEO Jack Bartow.

Bartow’s family says even though she has a long road to recovery, she and her friends only want to help others.

“Not necessarily donate in hopes to be a match for my sister, but I guarantee there could be someone out in the world that might be a match for you that you could save their life,” Dewitt Dees, Bartow’s brother said.

The bone marrow drive was the first of many other ‘Be A Match’ events that will take place later. Anyone interested can join the Be The Match Registry by texting ‘TEAMNANA’ to 61474.

