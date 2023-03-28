Allen Stone and Brother Elsey to perform in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater will host a concert with Allen Stone and guest Brother Elsey on Tuesday, July 11.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on the Live Nation website. You can access the presale Thursday with the code “Opener.”

Allen Stone is making a number of concert appearances this year supporting Chris Stapleton. His most recent release is 2021′s Apart.

