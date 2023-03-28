Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Allen Stone and Brother Elsey to perform in Wilmington

Allen Stone at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Allen Stone at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater(Live Nation)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater will host a concert with Allen Stone and guest Brother Elsey on Tuesday, July 11.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on the Live Nation website. You can access the presale Thursday with the code “Opener.”

Allen Stone is making a number of concert appearances this year supporting Chris Stapleton. His most recent release is 2021′s Apart.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church closing after over 170 years
The Duke Energy Outage Map reports that some customers in southeastern North Carolina may be...
UPDATED: Power outages reported in southeastern N.C.
In areas such as Brunswick County, viewers have shared images of the damage those storms left...
Early-morning storms cause isolated damage in southeastern N.C.
The shot broke a window, but nobody was hurt.
Officials: Parents cited after child fires pistol in Veterans Park
Lightning
Lightning strikes home in New Hanover County, causes small fire

Latest News

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong is set to perform at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater on July 7
Funk band Pigeons Playing Ping Pong returning to Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
R&B group Boyz II Men is set to perform at Live Oak Bank Pavilion on Friday, May 26 as part of...
Boyz II Men to perform at Live Oak Bank Pavilion
“With 13 top-ten hits, 6 number-one chart toppers, and over 7 million albums sold, Pam Tillis...
Country music star Pam Tillis to play at the Wilson Center
Nickel Creek is set to perform with special guest Aoife O'Donovan on Saturday, July 22
Nickel Creek and Aoife O’Donovan to play concert at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater