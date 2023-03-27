Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Wilmington PD searching for missing man

Philip Winn, 23
Philip Winn, 23(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that they are currently searching for 23-year-old Philip Winn.

Per the announcement, Winn was last seen wearing black and white sneakers, a blue jacket, maroon sweatpants and a grey beanie.

The WPD says that he may been near Carolina Beach Road.

Winn is 5′7″ and 160 lbs. and has brown eyes and brown hair.

You are asked to call 911 if you see him. Anyone with information is asked to call (910) 343-3609.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NHC Commissioner Deb Hays dead.
Community leaders mourn the loss of NHC Commissioner Deb Hays
Three men arrested at Shallotte Walmart.
Immigration Authorities issue detainer for three men arrested at Shallotte Walmart for sexual assault, obtaining property by false pretense
The Duke Energy Outage Map reports that some customers in southeastern North Carolina may be...
UPDATED: Power outages reported in southeastern N.C.
Lightning
Lightning strikes home in New Hanover County, causes small fire
Laney High School hosted a walkathon Saturday to honor DJ McLeod, a student who died this month...
Community hosts walkathon in honor of Laney High School student

Latest News

NHC Commissioner Deb Hays dead.
Community leaders mourn the loss of NHC Commissioner Deb Hays
Paul Lee Howell, a K-9 involved in an investigation and items taken by law enforcement
South Carolina man charged with drug trafficking in Columbus Co.
R&B group Boyz II Men is set to perform at Live Oak Bank Pavilion on Friday, May 26 as part of...
Boyz II Men to perform at Live Oak Bank Pavilion
According to the announcement, customers at 2601 and 2609 Castle Hayne Road are affected at...
Boil water advisory in affect for customers in Riverside community, portion of Castle Hayne Road