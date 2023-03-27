Wilmington PD searching for missing man

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that they are currently searching for 23-year-old Philip Winn.

Per the announcement, Winn was last seen wearing black and white sneakers, a blue jacket, maroon sweatpants and a grey beanie.

The WPD says that he may been near Carolina Beach Road.

Winn is 5′7″ and 160 lbs. and has brown eyes and brown hair.

You are asked to call 911 if you see him. Anyone with information is asked to call (910) 343-3609.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.