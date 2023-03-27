Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Tabor City man sentenced to 16-20 years in 2019 murder case

Lakeithy Keller
Lakeithy Keller(Office of District Attorney Jon David)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Office of District Attorney Jon David announced on March 27 that Lakeithy Keller, of Tabor City, has pled guilty to second-degree murder in a 2019 shooting case.

According to the announcement, Keller received an active sentence of 189-239 months, approximately 15.75-20 years, for the murder of Mitchell Allen Smith.

“Detectives tracked down several leads, including that the Defendant made a phone call from a cell phone approximately one-half mile from the wrecked vehicle. When Detectives questioned Defendant about the murder, he admitted to being in the vehicle and changed his story several times about the events that occurred,” states the announcement from the office.

Arrest made after emergency officials find man shot to death in car
Lakeithy Keller

“This case was difficult because it was based upon circumstantial evidence. However, investigators with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office did a thorough job uncovering what transpired and pieced together the events of that night. We are pleased that the Defendant is being held accountable for the murder of Mitchell Allen Smith,” David said.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NHC Commissioner Deb Hays dead.
Community leaders mourn the loss of NHC Commissioner Deb Hays
The Duke Energy Outage Map reports that some customers in southeastern North Carolina may be...
UPDATED: Power outages reported in southeastern N.C.
Three men arrested at Shallotte Walmart.
Immigration Authorities issue detainer for three men arrested at Shallotte Walmart for sexual assault, obtaining property by false pretense
Lightning
Lightning strikes home in New Hanover County, causes small fire
In areas such as Brunswick County, viewers have shared images of the damage those storms left...
Early-morning storms cause isolated damage in southeastern N.C.

Latest News

At least one patch of damage - to trees and sheds and an overturned camper - was reported along...
Early-morning storms cause isolated damage in southeastern N.C.
Hays was elected as a commissioner in December of 2020 and served on many local, state, and...
Community leaders mourn the loss of NHC Commissioner Deb Hays
The White Oak Fire Department responded to a call about a single wide mobile home fire near the...
Bladen County home declared total loss following fire
Officials: Parents cited after child fires pistol at Veterans Park
After four years of free meals for students, the Brunswick County School board is looking into...
Brunswick County BOE discussing budget for free student meals