Southbound lanes closed along Independence Blvd. at Canterbury Road intersection

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced at 8:46 a.m. that the southbound lanes of Independence Blvd. are currently closed at the intersection with Canterbury Road.

“Traffic incident at Independence and Canterbury. A vehicle hit a pole and the traffic lights are down. Both southbound lanes are closed until it is resolved. Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route,” stated the WPD announcement.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

