3 students, shooter at Tennessee school dead, authorities say

Police responded to The Covenant Presbyterian School in Nashville in response to a report of a...
Police responded to The Covenant Presbyterian School in Nashville in response to a report of a shooting Monday, March 27, 2023.(Metro Nashville PD, Twitter)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting Monday morning at The Covenant Presbyterian School.

Three students and the shooter are dead, according to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Metro Nashville Police confirmed there was an active shooter at the private Christian school, and the shooter died after being “engaged by” police

Nashville Fire Department confirmed multiple patients via Twitter. The fire department said they responded to an “active aggressor.”

The Covenant is located at 33 Burton Hills Boulevard, and Hillsboro Pike is closed from Harding Place to Hobbs Road for police at the scene.

Students walked to safety holding hands to a nearby church to be reunited with their parents, the Associated Press reported.

The Covenant School has had an enrollment of about 200 students from preschool to sixth grade in recent years and was founded as a ministry of Covenant Presbyterian Church in 2001, according to the school’s website.

Few details on the shooting are available.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

