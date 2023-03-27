Senior Connect
Severe weather causes damage in Ocean Isle Beach area

Severe storms early Monday morning caused damage in Brunswick County. Strong winds even knocked...
Severe storms early Monday morning caused damage in Brunswick County. Strong winds even knocked over an entire camper near Ocean Isle.(WECT)
By Sydney Hoover
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Cleanup is underway after severe storms early Monday morning caused damage in parts of Brunswick County.

The overnight storms brought heavy wind and rain that caused damage to some properties along Highway 17 near Ocean Ridge Plantation. It’s the same area that felt the effects of a deadly tornado that ripped through the area in February 2021.

Neighbors said the worst of it lasted less than a minute, but they were awoken around 4 a.m. Monday to loud wind and rain. Phillip Fulwood, who lives just off Highway 17, said he and his wife heard a loud noise and realized the wind had knocked their entire camper on its side.

Fulwood also saw damage to a shed on his property and several trees, but overall, said he’s glad there was no damage done to his home and that his family is safe.

“We lost a few trees, some have been here a long time,” he said. “But as long as we’re all in good health, that’s all that matters. We can fix the material things.”

The National Weather Service was in the area throughout the day Monday assessing the damage. The NWS confirmed no tornado touched down, only strong winds caused by severe weather.

