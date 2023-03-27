Senior Connect
Rabbit Run at Mayfaire to benefit Thalian Association

By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Rabbit Run 5k and 1-mile races at Mayfaire Town Center will be held on Saturday, April 8, in support of the Thalian Association’s Youth Theatre program.

The races will begin on Town Center Drive across from Fuel Fitness, with the 5k beginning at 8 a.m. and the 1-mile at 8:15 a.m.

Gift certificates and medals will be awarded in the race.

Anyone interested can register for the race online.

