Power outages reported in southeastern N.C.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Duke Energy Outage Map reports that many customers in southeastern North Carolina may be without power this morning.

As of 6 a.m. on March 27, there are around 125 customers without power in the Wilmington area:

There are approximately 57 customers without power in the Greenview Drive area near U.S. 17;

Approximately 25 customers are without power along N Kerr Ave. between Gordon Road and Bavarian Lane;

Forty customers are reportedly without power in the area of Weybridge Lane and Devonshire Lane near College Road.

Additionally, Duke Energy reports that approximately 56 customers are without power in the area of Eastbrook Drive NE and Jeffrey Stokes Drive NE near Navassa.

