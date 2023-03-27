Officials: Parents cited after child fires pistol at Veterans Park

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two parents have been cited after a child allegedly accessed a pistol inside their car and shot the back window on Saturday, March 25 at Veterans Park, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Per the NHCSO, the call came in shortly after 4 p.m. and nobody was hurt.

Jenna Barnes was cited for misdemeanor child abuse, and Chauncey Barnes for misdemeanor child abuse, contributing to the delinquency of a child and allowing a minor access to a firearm.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.