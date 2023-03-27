Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Officials: Parents cited after child fires pistol at Veterans Park

(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two parents have been cited after a child allegedly accessed a pistol inside their car and shot the back window on Saturday, March 25 at Veterans Park, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Per the NHCSO, the call came in shortly after 4 p.m. and nobody was hurt.

Jenna Barnes was cited for misdemeanor child abuse, and Chauncey Barnes for misdemeanor child abuse, contributing to the delinquency of a child and allowing a minor access to a firearm.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NHC Commissioner Deb Hays dead.
Community leaders mourn the loss of NHC Commissioner Deb Hays
The Duke Energy Outage Map reports that some customers in southeastern North Carolina may be...
UPDATED: Power outages reported in southeastern N.C.
Three men arrested at Shallotte Walmart.
Immigration Authorities issue detainer for three men arrested at Shallotte Walmart for sexual assault, obtaining property by false pretense
Lightning
Lightning strikes home in New Hanover County, causes small fire
In areas such as Brunswick County, viewers have shared images of the damage those storms left...
Early-morning storms cause isolated damage in southeastern N.C.

Latest News

At least one patch of damage - to trees and sheds and an overturned camper - was reported along...
Early-morning storms cause isolated damage in southeastern N.C.
Hays was elected as a commissioner in December of 2020 and served on many local, state, and...
Community leaders mourn the loss of NHC Commissioner Deb Hays
The White Oak Fire Department responded to a call about a single wide mobile home fire near the...
Bladen County home declared total loss following fire
After four years of free meals for students, the Brunswick County School board is looking into...
Brunswick County BOE discussing budget for free student meals