North Carolina Zoo evacuated, closed due to security threat

North Carolina Zoo officials announced the zoo is evacuating due to a security threat on...
North Carolina Zoo officials announced the zoo is evacuating due to a security threat on Monday, March 27, 2023.(North Carolina Zoo)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ASHEBORO, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Zoo was evacuated and is now closed following a security threat Monday morning.

The Zoo announced the evacuation of 1,372 guest on its Facebook page, which included multiple school groups.

They said the evacuation was a result of a security threat that was received shortly before 11 a.m. Zoo officials said caretakers have confirmed that all animals received their morning meals prior to the start of the business day and they are prioritizing ongoing animal care on medical needs.

Zoo officials said parents and guardians should reach out to the student’s school directly for confirmation regarding a student’s schedule change.

Zoo officials also said it will close on Monday, March 27 as law enforcement continues to investigate.

Stay tuned as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

