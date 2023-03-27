New Hanover County home struck by lightning, causes small fire

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Fire Rescue responded to a call Sunday afternoon about a home being struck by lightning. The call came in just after 1 p.m. from a house in the Mission Hills neighborhood off of Gordon Road.

The caller said they could smell smoke.

When crews arrived on the scene they noticed a small fire under the home and they were able to extinguish it quickly. There was some damage to the home.

“The local National Weather Service office reported three lightning strikes occurred within a quarter of a mile of that area around the time of the call. Two strikes occurred in that area within one minute of each other, just before the call was dispatched,” NHCFR said in a release.

New Hanover County Fire Rescue, Wilmington Fire Department, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, and Novant New Hanover EMS responded to the call. The American Red Cross responded as well.

Lightning was determined to be the cause of the fire and no injuries were reported.

