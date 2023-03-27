Senior Connect
Marijuana, alcohol found with substitute teacher in Iredell Co.

He is an employee of Educational Staff Solutions contracted out to Iredell-Statesville Schools.
Thobani Viki
Thobani Viki(Iredell County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A substitute teacher was arrested after officers found marijuana and alcohol in a classroom, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

According to deputies, staff at Third Creek Middle School noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the classroom. When the school’s resource officer went into the classroom, Thobani Viki said he had marijuana.

Viki is an employee of Educational Staff Solutions, which contracts with Iredell-Statesville Schools to fill positions. He is not employed by ISS.

[Read also: Teacher assistant charged after allegedly drinking wine in an Iredell Co. school]

The officer found marijuana, marijuana cigarette materials and four cans of Twisted Tea.

He was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and misdemeanor possession of a malt beverage on school property.

Deputies say he is on probation for a DWI Level 5 out of Alamance County.

Viki was given a $10,000 secured bond.

