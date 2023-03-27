Lane reopen along U.S. 421 near Battleship Road NE following crash

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced at 7:08 a.m. on March 27 that a lane of U.S. 421 had closed near Battleship Road NE following a vehicle crash.

The right, northbound lane that had been impacted is now reopen, according to an update from the NCDOT.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.