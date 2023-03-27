Senior Connect
Lane reopen along U.S. 421 near Battleship Road NE following crash

The right, northbound lane that had been impacted is reopen, according to an update from the...
The right, northbound lane that had been impacted is reopen, according to an update from the NCDOT.
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced at 7:08 a.m. on March 27 that a lane of U.S. 421 had closed near Battleship Road NE following a vehicle crash.

The right, northbound lane that had been impacted is now reopen, according to an update from the NCDOT.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

