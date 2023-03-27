Country music star Pam Tillis to play at the Wilson Center

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College announced on March 27 that Pam Tillis is scheduled to perform at the Wilson Center at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 14.

“With 13 top-ten hits, 6 number-one chart toppers, and over 7 million albums sold, Pam Tillis has made her mark on the music industry. In the third decade of her career, Pam Tillis’ star continues to shine brightly on her current tour,” states the announcement from CFCC.

Tickets will go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28 for Wilson Center members. The public will be able to purchase tickets beginning Thursday, March 30 at 10 a.m. Anyone interested may purchase tickets online through the Wilson Center website or by contacting the Ticket Central box office at (910) 362-7999. The box office is open for telephone and in-person sales from 2 to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

“Tillis is a proud member of the Grand Ole Opry, three-time Country Music Award winner, 2022 Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Nominee, and daughter of country music legend Mel Tillis. She has always insisted on writing songs that speak from the soul. The result has been music that emanates an almost painful beauty,” the announcement added.

