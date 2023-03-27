Florence County deputies find 20 pounds of cocaine on bus during traffic stop

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence County deputies seized over 20 pounds of cocaine after pulling over a bus during a traffic stop Sunday morning.

Florence County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a passenger bus around 7:19 a.m. along West Lucas Street in Florence. After talking with the driver, deputies utilized their narcotic detecting K9 to conduct a free air sniff around the perimeter of the bus. The K9 alerted its handler of an odor from the lower baggage compartment.

After searching the compartment, deputies discovered a bag with 8 brick-shaped packages making up approximately 20.3 pounds of cocaine. Deputies estimate the street value of the cocaine at approximately $600,000.

Deputies interviewed passengers on the bus but no one claimed ownership of the bag.

No arrests have been made at this time but the cocaine was seized by deputies.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

