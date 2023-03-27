First Alert Forecast: shifting from unsettled to drier, cooler weather

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Showers and locally heavy thunderstorms officially delivered 0.59 inches of rain to Wilmington over the weekend - especially Sunday. Beneficial rainfall fell across the Cape Fear Region, too, and, as expected, there was lots of dry time.

Take your rain gear and take care on the roads this Monday, also. Additional chances for showers and heavy storms will shift from 60 or 70% on the front part of the day to the 20 to 30% range by evening. Expect lower odds for rain in the days ahead, including chances near 0% by Wednesday and Thursday.

After sneaking to a record of 86 officially in Wilmington Saturday, temperatures have been and will continue to be on a small slide. 70s to, locally, lower 80s should suffice for highs Monday; 60s are in your First Alert Forecast by Wednesday. Midweek nights will be chilly but probably not freezing cold.

Catch details in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

