Early-morning storms cause isolated damage in southeastern N.C.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Heavy showers and locally lightning-rich storms visited southeastern North Carolina in the early hours of Monday, March 27.

At least one patch of damage - to trees and sheds and an overturned camper - was reported along Mintz Cemetery Road between Grissettown and Shallotte just after 4 a.m. Later Monday or Tuesday, the National Weather Service will likely survey this area to determine if a tornado caused this damage.

WECT’s meteorologists were busy tracking the system on social and broadcast platforms, especially when radar began to indicate a rogue area of rotation late in the 3 o’clock hour. The National Weather Service had a small swath of Brunswick County - between Grissettown and Holden Beach - under an official Tornado Warning for a brief time. You can find the latest weather updates here on our website.

Did you take a storm picture or have video that you would like to share? We want to see it! Click here to upload them!

You also can find See It, Snap It, Send It on the WECT News app. Just click on Sections and scroll down to See It, Snap It, Send It!

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.