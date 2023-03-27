Senior Connect
Duplin County school closed after gunfire hits building over the weekend

Warsaw Elementary School
Warsaw Elementary School(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WARSAW, N.C. (WITN) - A Duplin County elementary school is closed today after gunfire hit the building over the weekend.

Duplin County Schools says windows of Warsaw Elementary School and that of a bus were damaged. Damage to approximately three windows and the bus was discovered this morning by school staff.

The school system said it happened as a result of “an incident across the street from the campus,” and that the school was not a target of the vandalism. A source said the shooting happened at Quail Hollow Apartments, which is directly across from the school.

Duplin County said out of an abundance of caution and to allow police time to search the building and conduct their investigation that classes were canceled for Monday.

WITN has reached out to Warsaw police for more information on the shooting.

