Detectives seize over 1,400 grams of meth; man arrested with 60 charges

Kevin McClausley
Kevin McClausley(New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A man was arrested with 60 drug charges, and New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office detectives seized 1,472 grams of meth in an investigation on Thursday, March 23.

Kevin McClausley is being held under a $9.05 million secure bond at the county jail.

“The vice and narcotics detectives launched their investigation of McClausley after receiving information that he was trafficking large amounts of Methamphetamine in the Wilmington area. The investigation also led detectives to search the residence at 1731 Indian Cove Ave, Wilmington. During the investigation detectives seized approximately 1,472 grams of methamphetamine,” states a post from the NHCSO.

McClausley has been given charges related to trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell/manufacture drugs, and other unspecified charges.

