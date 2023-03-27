Senior Connect
Boyz II Men to perform at Live Oak Bank Pavilion

R&B group Boyz II Men is set to perform at Live Oak Bank Pavilion on Friday, May 26 as part of...
R&B group Boyz II Men is set to perform at Live Oak Bank Pavilion on Friday, May 26 as part of their 2023 tour.
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - R&B group Boyz II Men is set to perform at Live Oak Bank Pavilion on Friday, May 26 as part of their 2023 tour.

Tickets will go on sale on the Live Nation website on Friday, March 31. The Live Nation presale code is OPENER.

The performance is branded as part of the Reeds Jewelers Concert Series.

The group is currently comprised of Nathan Morris, Wanyá Morris and Shawn Stockman and rose to fame in the 1990s with former group member Michael McCary.

