Boil water advisory in affect for customers in Riverside community, portion of Castle Hayne Road

By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority announced on March 27 that a boil water advisory has been issued for customers in the Riverside community and along a portion of Castle Hayne Road.

According to the announcement, customers at 2601 and 2609 Castle Hayne Road are affected at this time. Additionally, all customers in the Riverside community are included in this advisory.

“The advisory was issued as Cape Fear Public Utility Authority crews are working to restore water service to 50 residential customers and 10 commercial customers. The outage occurred after lightning struck a water main near Advance Auto Parts, 2609 Castle Hayne Road,” stated the announcement.

Customers in the affected area are asked to boil their water for one minute, then allow it to cool before consumption. According to the announcement, consumption includes:

  • Drinking
  • Brushing teeth
  • Making ice
  • Food preparation
  • Fruit and vegetable washing
  • Pet consumption
  • Baby formula preparation

According to authorities, water does not need to be boiled before using it for showering or bathing.

