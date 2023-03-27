Bladen County home total loss due to fire, nearby houses impacted

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A White Oak home was damaged in a fire Sunday night.

The White Oak Fire Department responded to a call about a single wide mobile home fire.

Elizabethtown Fire Department along with Tar Heel Fire and Rescue, Ammon Volunteer Fire Department and Bladen County Emergency Services responded.

Crews on the scene said that nearby homes were impacted from the massive fire.

It’s not clear if there were any injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

